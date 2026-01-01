Docusaurus hosting
## Deploy Docusaurus with speed, simplicity, and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Get reliable Docusaurus hosting with the confidence to launch and scale your project. Enjoy fast, secure performance backed by 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Hosting for Docusaurus
Deploy your Docusaurus site in minutes with a setup that keeps things simple from the start. Upload your project, connect your domain, and let the hosting handle the rest so you can focus on your docs, not the infrastructure. Get fast loading times, reliable uptime, and room to grow as your content expands. With managed hosting, updates and maintenance stay straightforward, while your site stays stable and ready for visitors at any scale.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Docusaurus hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Docusaurus hosting services.
What is Docusaurus hosting?
Docusaurus hosting is a service for publishing Docusaurus sites online with the setup, deployment, and performance needs already handled for you.
How is Docusaurus hosting different from VPS hosting?
Docusaurus hosting is simpler and managed for static docs sites, while VPS hosting gives you full server control and requires more manual setup and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can connect a private GitHub repository and deploy your Docusaurus site securely through the hosting platform.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include usage limits, and any overage terms depend on the plan you choose. Check the plan details before you deploy.
Can I migrate my existing Docusaurus site easily?
Yes, you can move an existing Docusaurus site by connecting your repo and following the setup steps. Most migrations are straightforward.