Deploy RStudio Server with one-click installation.
Browser-based R IDE for statistical computing, data analysis, and visualisation without local installation.
Choose a VPS plan for RStudio Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RStudio Server
RStudio Server is the web-based version of the RStudio IDE, the most widely used development environment for the R programming language. It runs entirely in a browser, giving data scientists, statisticians, and researchers the same feature-rich R environment they would have on a local desktop â€” script editor, console, plot viewer, package manager, and environment inspector â€” without requiring R or RStudio to be installed on each user's machine.
Self-hosting RStudio Server on a VPS gives your team a persistent R environment backed by dedicated CPU and memory. Analyses, package installations, and large datasets stay on the server rather than consuming local machine resources, making it practical to run compute-intensive R workloads from any device.
Key features of RStudio Server
Full R IDE in browser
The complete RStudio interface â€” script editor, console, environment browser, and plot viewer â€” runs in your browser with no local R installation required.
R Markdown notebooks
Create and render R Markdown documents that combine code, output, and prose into reproducible HTML, PDF, or Word reports with a single click.
Shiny app development
Build and preview interactive Shiny web applications directly from the editor with a live preview pane for rapid iteration.
Package management
Install and manage R packages from CRAN, Bioconductor, and GitHub directly from the IDE with automatic dependency resolution.
Built-in Git integration
Version-control scripts, analyses, and projects with built-in Git and SVN support without leaving the IDE.
Why run RStudio Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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