Remmina is a feature-rich remote desktop client that supports RDP, VNC, SSH, and SPICE protocols within a single application, delivered through a browser-based interface. By containerising Remmina on a VPS, you gain access to Windows servers, Linux desktops, and virtual machines from any device â€” managed laptops, tablets, or public computers â€” without installing native clients or configuring per-device software.

Centralising Remmina on a VPS creates a secure jump host where connection profiles and credentials are stored on controlled infrastructure rather than scattered across endpoint devices. Teams benefit from shared, consistently configured access to all remote systems, and new members can connect to every required server immediately without individual set-up.