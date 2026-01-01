Deploy Remmina in one-click installation.
Multi-protocol remote desktop client supporting RDP, VNC, SSH, and SPICE, accessible from any web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Remmina
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Remmina
Remmina is a feature-rich remote desktop client that supports RDP, VNC, SSH, and SPICE protocols within a single application, delivered through a browser-based interface. By containerising Remmina on a VPS, you gain access to Windows servers, Linux desktops, and virtual machines from any device â€” managed laptops, tablets, or public computers â€” without installing native clients or configuring per-device software.
Centralising Remmina on a VPS creates a secure jump host where connection profiles and credentials are stored on controlled infrastructure rather than scattered across endpoint devices. Teams benefit from shared, consistently configured access to all remote systems, and new members can connect to every required server immediately without individual set-up.
Key features of Remmina
Multi-Protocol Access
Connect via RDP, VNC, SSH, or SPICE from the same interface, covering Windows servers, Linux desktops, and KVM virtual machines in one place.
Browser-Based Interface
Access remote systems from any device with a web browser â€” no native client installation required on managed laptops, tablets, or shared workstations.
Saved Connection Profiles
Store connection details and credentials for every remote system so teams can connect instantly without re-entering hostnames and authentication data.
Clipboard and File Transfer
Share clipboard content and transfer files between your local session and remote systems over supported protocols for seamless cross-machine workflows.
Centralised Credential Storage
Keep remote access passwords on secure VPS infrastructure rather than on endpoint devices that could be lost, stolen, or compromised.
Why run Remmina on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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