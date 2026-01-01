Deploy PocketBase in one click installation.
Open-source backend in a single executable â€” realtime database, authentication, file storage, and admin UI included out of the box.
Choose a VPS plan for PocketBase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PocketBase
PocketBase packs a realtime SQLite database, user authentication (email/password and OAuth2), file storage, and an admin dashboard into a single Go binary. It auto-generates REST and WebSocket APIs for every collection you create, so you can go from zero to a working backend in minutes without spinning up separate services.
Self-hosting PocketBase on your own VPS keeps all user data and application records under your control, eliminates per-request cloud BaaS fees, and gives you a persistent, always-warm server with predictable costs as your app scales.
Key features of PocketBase
Realtime Database
SQLite-backed collections with automatic REST and WebSocket APIs let you subscribe to live data changes without writing a single line of backend code.
Built-in Authentication
Email/password sign-up and OAuth2 providers (Google, GitHub, and more) come pre-configured, removing the need for a separate identity service.
File Storage
Upload and serve files directly through PocketBase with automatic image resizing, or connect an S3-compatible bucket for scalable external storage.
Admin Dashboard
A built-in web UI lets you manage collections, browse records, configure auth providers, and monitor activity without writing database queries.
JavaScript Hooks
Add custom validation, business logic, and API route extensions using JavaScript â€” no recompilation required, changes apply instantly.
Why run PocketBase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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