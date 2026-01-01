Deploy Pelican Panel in one-click installation.
Modern open-source game server management panel and successor to Pterodactyl, built for fast deployment and intuitive administration.
Choose a VPS plan for Pelican Panel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pelican Panel
Pelican Panel is a community-driven fork and modernisation of Pterodactyl, rewritten on the latest Laravel and Filament stack to deliver a faster admin experience, a built-in web installer, and a plugin system for extending the panel without forking the codebase. Each game server is provisioned in its own isolated Docker container through the companion Wings daemon, keeping resources contained and the host secure.
Self-hosting Pelican removes the per-server fees of managed game hosting and gives operators full control over branding, authentication, eggs, and database storage. This deployment ships the Panel together with MariaDB and Redis â€” Wings must be installed separately on each node that runs game servers.
Key features of Pelican Panel
First-Run Web Installer
Guided browser-based installer walks through database setup and administrator creation on first visit â€” no shell access required.
Docker Server Isolation
Game servers run in dedicated containers managed by the Wings daemon, preventing resource contention and limiting blast radius if a server is compromised.
Plugin System
Native plugin loader lets administrators install Composer and Yarn packages directly from the panel to extend functionality without forking the source.
Modern Filament UI
Rebuilt admin interface based on Filament delivers faster page loads, real-time console output, and a cleaner workflow than legacy Pterodactyl panels.
Pterodactyl Compatible
Imports existing Pterodactyl eggs and node configurations so operators can migrate to Pelican without rebuilding their game server library from scratch.
OAuth and SSO
Supports external authentication providers and two-factor authentication, letting teams centralise access control across infrastructure tools.
Why run Pelican Panel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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