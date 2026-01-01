Paymenter is an open-source billing platform built specifically for hosting companies and service providers who need professional subscription management without per-transaction fees or proprietary licensing costs. It handles the entire customer lifecycle â€” from service provisioning to invoice generation and payment collection â€” with native integrations for Stripe, PayPal, Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, and DirectAdmin. Built on Laravel with a clean admin dashboard, Paymenter gives hosting businesses the flexibility to customise every aspect of their billing experience.

Self-hosting Paymenter on your VPS means no transaction markup, no customer limits, and complete control over the platform. MariaDB and Redis run locally for fast checkout experiences and responsive admin operations, while the MIT licence lets you modify and extend the platform to match your exact business model.