Deploy Pastefy in one-click installation.
Self-hosted pastebin with syntax highlighting for 100+ languages, folder organisation, password protection, and a REST API for programmatic access.
Choose a VPS plan for Pastefy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pastefy
Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin platform that gives developers and teams a private, feature-rich alternative to public code sharing services. With syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, folder organisation for snippet collections, password-protected pastes, and configurable expiration, it covers every code-sharing scenario without sending sensitive content to third-party servers. A REST API enables programmatic snippet creation from CI pipelines, editors, and automation scripts.
Self-hosting Pastefy on your VPS keeps API keys, database credentials, internal configurations, and proprietary logic entirely within your infrastructure. You eliminate the size and rate limits of public pastebin services and gain the ability to enforce custom data retention policies that satisfy your organisation's security and compliance requirements.
Key features of Pastefy
Syntax Highlighting
Supports over 100 programming and markup languages with accurate highlighting, making complex code readable during reviews, debugging sessions, and pair programming.
Password-Protected Pastes
Lock sensitive snippets with a password so only authorised recipients can view credentials, configuration files, or proprietary code shared during troubleshooting.
Folder Organisation
Group related snippets into folders and maintain curated collections of reusable templates, configuration examples, and reference implementations.
Paste Expiration
Set expiration times so sensitive debugging information, temporary tokens, and incident logs are automatically removed without requiring manual cleanup.
REST API Access
Create and retrieve pastes programmatically from CI/CD pipelines, editor plugins, and automation scripts with a straightforward REST API.
Why run Pastefy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.