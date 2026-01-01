Deploy Parseable in one-click installation.
High-performance observability data lake for logs, metrics, and traces built in Rust on top of Apache Parquet.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Parseable
Parseable is an open-source observability data lake purpose-built for logs, metrics, and traces. Written in Rust and storing data in Apache Parquet, it ingests high-volume telemetry at a fraction of the cost of traditional logging stacks while keeping query performance fast through smart caching and columnar storage.
Self-hosting Parseable on a VPS gives you a complete observability backend under your own control: an HTTP ingestion API compatible with OpenTelemetry, a built-in query engine with SQL support, dashboards, alerts, and role-based access â€” all without per-GB ingestion fees, vendor lock-in, or shipping sensitive log data to third-party SaaS providers.
Key features of Parseable
Parquet-native storage
Store ingested events as columnar Apache Parquet files for fast analytical queries and dramatic compression compared to raw JSON.
OpenTelemetry ready
Accept logs, metrics, and traces over the OpenTelemetry protocol so existing collectors and SDKs can ship data without code changes.
SQL query engine
Query telemetry with familiar ANSI SQL across any time range, with sub-second response on indexed fields and partitioned scans.
Built-in dashboards
Build interactive dashboards and saved queries directly inside Parseable without bolting on a separate visualisation tool.
Alerts and RBAC
Define threshold-based alerts on log streams and grant scoped access to teams via role-based access control on streams and tenants.
Cost-efficient retention
Smart cache and tiered storage keep recent data hot for queries while older partitions stay compressed on disk for long retention.
Why run Parseable on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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