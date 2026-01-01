OpenObserve (O2) is a cloud-native observability platform built in Rust that unifies log management, metrics monitoring, distributed tracing, and real user monitoring in a single lightweight deployment. By using Parquet columnar storage with native S3 support, it delivers storage costs up to 140 times lower than Elasticsearch while offering comparable or better query performance.

Unlike multi-component observability stacks that require separate tools for logs, metrics, and traces, OpenObserve ships as a single binary with an embedded database. Self-hosting on a VPS gives engineering and operations teams complete control over their telemetry data â€” no per-seat licensing, no data egress fees, and no third-party access to sensitive infrastructure metrics, error logs, or user session data.