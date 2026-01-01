Deploy OliveTin in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted web UI that exposes predefined shell commands as safe, click-to-run buttons.
Choose a VPS plan for OliveTin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OliveTin
OliveTin is a small self-hosted Go service that turns predefined shell commands into safe, click-to-run buttons in a web UI. The administrator describes each action in a YAML config file â€” name, icon, command, optional arguments, optional confirmation dialog â€” and OliveTin renders them as a tidy dashboard that anyone with access can invoke without touching a terminal.
Self-hosting OliveTin on your own VPS gives non-technical household members, junior teammates, or kiosk-style touchscreens a controlled subset of operations they can run safely â€” restart a stuck service, send a wake-on-lan packet, refresh a Plex library, kick off a backup â€” without handing over SSH credentials or exposing arbitrary command execution. Because OliveTin only runs commands you have explicitly declared, the blast radius stays bounded by the YAML config.
Key features of OliveTin
YAML-defined actions
Describe each shell command in the OliveTin config file with title, icon, optional arguments, and execution behaviour to render a polished dashboard.
Touch-friendly UI
Responsive single-page app designed for phones, tablets, and wall-mounted touchscreens â€” perfect for kiosk-style household automations.
Argument and dropdown inputs
Turn complex commands into dropdowns, text fields, or checkbox toggles so non-technical users invoke them with the right parameters every time.
Confirmation dialogues
Mark sensitive actions with required confirmations so dangerous commands need an extra click before they fire.
Tiny resource footprint
Single Go binary uses only a few MB of RAM and minimal CPU, ideal for tucking onto a VPS alongside heavier self-hosted services.
Webhook and API
Trigger actions externally via HTTP webhooks or the REST API to integrate OliveTin into automations, scripts, and home-automation hubs.
Why run OliveTin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.