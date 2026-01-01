Odoo is a comprehensive open-source business management suite used by over 10 million users across 120 countries. Its modular design lets you start with the apps you need â€” CRM, accounting, inventory, e-commerce, or project management â€” and expand as your business grows, all from a single unified interface.

Self-hosting Odoo on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription costs, keeps all your business data under your control, and gives you the freedom to install custom modules and integrations without restrictions. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage.