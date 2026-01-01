Deploy MQTTX in one-click installation.
Choose a VPS plan for MQTTX
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MQTTX
MQTTX Web is an open-source MQTT 5.0 client by EMQX that runs entirely in the browser, letting engineers connect to any MQTT broker over WebSocket to inspect topics, publish payloads, and validate IoT message flows in seconds. Unlike the desktop edition, MQTTX Web requires no installer â€“ opening the deployed URL is all teams need to start debugging brokers from any laptop or tablet.
Self-hosting MQTTX Web on your own VPS puts a private, always-available WebSocket client at a URL your team controls, with no third-party hosted endpoint logging your broker credentials and no dependency on the public emqx.io instance. Connection profiles are stored locally in each browser, so the deployment itself is stateless and easy to upgrade.
Key features of MQTTX
Full MQTT 5.0 support
Test every MQTT 5.0 feature including properties, reason codes, shared subscriptions, and request-response patterns against any compliant broker.
WebSocket connectivity
Connect to MQTT brokers over WS and WSS directly from the browser, ideal for validating IoT gateways and web clients that rely on WebSocket transport.
Multi-broker workspace
Save and switch between connection profiles for production, staging, and local brokers without leaving the tab or reconfiguring credentials each time.
Topic publish and subscribe
Subscribe to wildcard topics, publish JSON, plaintext, or Base64 payloads, and inspect message history with QoS, retained, and timestamp metadata.
Zero-install access
Share the deployed URL with your team to give every engineer an MQTT client without distributing desktop binaries or managing package versions.
Client-side data storage
Connection settings and message history stay in the browser via localStorage, so the server holds no broker credentials and stays stateless across upgrades.
Why run MQTTX on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.