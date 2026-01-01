Deploy Mautic with one-click installation.
Open-source marketing automation platform for email campaigns, lead scoring, and multi-channel customer engagement.
Choose a VPS plan for Mautic
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mautic
Mautic is a fully open-source marketing automation platform that gives businesses complete control over their campaigns, contact data, and customer journeys. Unlike SaaS marketing tools that charge per contact, Mautic runs on your own infrastructure â€” no recurring platform fees, no data sharing with third parties, and no vendor lock-in.
Self-hosting Mautic on a VPS keeps your customer data under your direct control â€” critical for GDPR and data sovereignty requirements. With no per-contact pricing, you can scale your marketing operations without cost penalties, while retaining full ownership of every email, campaign, and lead interaction.
Key features of Mautic
Email campaign automation
Build automated drip campaigns and broadcast emails with a drag-and-drop builder, dynamic content personalisation, and A/B testing.
Lead scoring and tracking
Score contacts based on page visits, email opens, form submissions, and custom events to prioritise follow-up at the right moment.
Visual campaign builder
Design complex multi-step customer journeys with a canvas-based workflow editor that connects conditions, actions, and decisions.
Contact segmentation
Segment contacts dynamically using behavioural data, demographics, and custom fields to target the right audience for every campaign.
Multi-channel outreach
Reach contacts via email, SMS, push notifications, and web notifications from a single platform with unified engagement tracking.
Why run Mautic on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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