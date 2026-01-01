Mautic is a fully open-source marketing automation platform that gives businesses complete control over their campaigns, contact data, and customer journeys. Unlike SaaS marketing tools that charge per contact, Mautic runs on your own infrastructure â€” no recurring platform fees, no data sharing with third parties, and no vendor lock-in.

Self-hosting Mautic on a VPS keeps your customer data under your direct control â€” critical for GDPR and data sovereignty requirements. With no per-contact pricing, you can scale your marketing operations without cost penalties, while retaining full ownership of every email, campaign, and lead interaction.