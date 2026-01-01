Deploy Marimo in one-click installation.
Reactive Python notebook with automatic cell re-execution, SQL support, and git-friendly pure-Python file format.
Choose a VPS plan for Marimo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Marimo
Marimo is a next-generation Python notebook that eliminates the hidden-state problems of traditional Jupyter notebooks. It automatically tracks dependencies between cells and reactively re-executes downstream cells when values change, so your notebook always reflects the current state of the data. Notebooks are stored as plain .py files â€” fully version-controllable, reviewable in pull requests, and executable as standard Python scripts or deployed as standalone web apps.
Self-hosting Marimo on your VPS gives your team a persistent, always-on notebook environment accessible from any browser, with pre-installed SQL support for querying databases on the same server, and token-based authentication to keep analysis private.
Key features of Marimo
Reactive Execution
Cells automatically re-run when their dependencies change, eliminating stale state bugs that make traditional notebooks unreliable.
Git-Friendly Format
Notebooks are stored as pure Python files, making them diffable, reviewable in PRs, and executable from the command line.
Built-In SQL Support
Query databases and dataframes with SQL directly inside notebooks without extra libraries or configuration.
Interactive UI Elements
Add sliders, dropdowns, tables, and other interactive widgets to turn analysis notebooks into shareable web apps.
Modern Editor
Autocomplete, formatting, error highlighting, and a dataframe viewer make writing and debugging Python faster.
Why run Marimo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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