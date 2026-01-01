Mafl is an open-source homepage built for people who run multiple self-hosted services and want one fast, distraction-free starting point. The entire layout is described in a single YAML config file, so the dashboard is reproducible, version-controlled, and trivial to back up alongside the rest of your stack.

Self-hosting Mafl on your own VPS keeps every bookmark, API key, and integration on infrastructure you control. All third-party requests for service widgets are proxied through the Mafl backend, so credentials and metadata never leak to the browser or to external dashboard providers.