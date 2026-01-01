Deploy Kong with one-click installation.
High-performance open-source API gateway for managing, securing, and scaling microservices and APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Kong
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kong
Kong is the world's most widely deployed open-source API gateway, built on OpenResty (Nginx + LuaJIT) for sub-millisecond latency at scale. It sits in front of your services to handle authentication, rate limiting, traffic routing, and observability through a rich ecosystem of 50+ plugins â€” without changing your application code.
Running Kong on your own VPS gives you full control over API traffic, plugin configuration, and sensitive credentials without the usage-based pricing of managed API gateway services. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for persisting Kong's configuration and is ready for production API management from the moment it starts.
Key features of Kong
Centralised Authentication
Enforce OAuth 2.0, JWT, API keys, and HMAC authentication across all services from a single control point.
Rate Limiting
Protect upstream services from traffic spikes by setting per-consumer or global request rate limits with no code changes.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend Kong with 50+ official plugins for logging, caching, transformations, and third-party integrations.
Admin GUI
Manage routes, services, consumers, and plugins through the built-in Kong Manager web interface on port 8002.
Multi-Protocol Support
Route HTTP, HTTPS, gRPC, WebSocket, and TCP traffic through a single gateway with protocol-aware load balancing.
Why run Kong on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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