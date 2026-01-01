InsForge is an open-source, all-in-one backend platform designed for agentic coding. It bundles the building blocks that modern applications need â€” authentication, a PostgreSQL database with REST and realtime APIs, S3-compatible file storage, an LLM model gateway, and Deno-based edge functions â€” behind a single admin UI and MCP server that AI coding agents can drive programmatically.

Self-hosting InsForge on your own VPS keeps user accounts, application data, and uploaded files under your full control, with no per-project pricing, no usage limits, and no vendor lock-in. The included MCP server lets coding agents like Claude and Cursor provision tables, configure auth, deploy functions, and manage storage directly from your editor.