Hi.Events is a modern, open-source event management and ticketing platform built for organisers who want full control over their events without paying per-ticket fees to commercial platforms. It handles the entire event lifecycle â€” from publishing event pages and selling tickets to checking in attendees and analysing sales â€” all from a unified dashboard.

Self-hosting Hi.Events on your own VPS keeps attendee data, payment configuration, and event content under your control. Instead of losing a percentage of every ticket to a SaaS provider, you pay a flat VPS cost regardless of how many tickets you sell, and you can customise the platform to match your brand.