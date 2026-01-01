Up to 69% off for Grafana Tempo

Deploy Grafana Tempo with one-click installation.

Open-source distributed tracing backend compatible with OpenTelemetry, Jaeger, and Zipkin, with built-in Grafana visualisation.

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Deploy Grafana Tempo with one-click installation.

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69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
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Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
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Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Grafana Tempo

Grafana Tempo is a high-scale distributed tracing backend designed to ingest traces from OpenTelemetry, Jaeger, Zipkin, and other sources without requiring complex infrastructure. Unlike trace stores that depend on Elasticsearch or Cassandra, Tempo stores trace data in object storage, making it cost-efficient at scale. It integrates natively with Grafana to let engineers jump from a Prometheus metric or a Loki log line directly to the corresponding trace.

This template bundles Tempo with Grafana Alloy as the OpenTelemetry collector, Prometheus for metrics, and Grafana as the visualisation layer â€” giving you a self-contained distributed tracing stack that you fully own and control on your VPS.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Grafana Tempo

OpenTelemetry Native

Accepts traces over OTLP gRPC and HTTP, Jaeger, and Zipkin protocols so any instrumented application can send data without vendor-specific SDKs.

Metrics from Traces

Automatically generates RED metrics (rate, errors, duration) from span data via the metrics generator, populating Prometheus with service-level insights without extra instrumentation.

Grafana Integration

Pre-configured Grafana datasource lets you jump from any metric or log line to the correlated trace in one click, accelerating root cause analysis.

TraceQL Query Language

A purpose-built query language lets you filter and aggregate traces by service, duration, error status, and span attributes with precision that ad-hoc search cannot match.

Cost-Efficient Storage

Stores trace data on local disk without requiring Elasticsearch or Cassandra, keeping infrastructure simple and operational costs predictable.

Service Graph Visualisation

Derives service dependency maps from trace data and renders them in Grafana, giving teams an always-current view of inter-service communication and latency.

Why run Grafana Tempo on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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