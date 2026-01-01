GNS3 (Graphical Network Simulator-3) is an open-source network emulation platform trusted by network engineers, students, and certifications trainers worldwide. It lets you build complex multi-vendor network topologies using real Cisco IOS, Juniper, and other vendor images alongside lightweight virtual appliances, all without physical hardware.

Running GNS3 Server on a VPS keeps your lab persistent and accessible from any browser. Projects, device images, and topologies are stored on durable named volumes so your work survives container restarts. The bundled web UI connects directly to the server API on port 3080, giving you a full drag-and-drop topology editor from any browser on any device.