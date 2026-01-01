Up to 69% off for GlitchTip

Deploy GlitchTip in one click installation.

Open-source error tracking and performance monitoring platform fully compatible with Sentry SDKs â€” a lightweight self-hosted alternative.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Â£4.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy GlitchTip in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for GlitchTip

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
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Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
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Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
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Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with GlitchTip

GlitchTip is an open-source error tracking and performance monitoring platform that drops in as a direct replacement for Sentry. Every official Sentry SDK â€” for JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, Go, Java, .NET, mobile, and more â€” works unchanged, just by pointing it at your GlitchTip DSN. The platform captures unhandled exceptions, breadcrumb context, source maps, and release tracking with the same workflow and UI patterns developers already know from Sentry.

Self-hosting GlitchTip on your VPS gives you all the error-tracking workflow you'd get from Sentry SaaS â€” but at a fraction of the resource footprint and with no per-event quota. The single-container all-in-one mode handles ingestion, web UI, and background processing without separate worker services.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of GlitchTip

Sentry-compatible API

Drop-in replacement for Sentry â€” every official Sentry SDK works unchanged by pointing it at your GlitchTip DSN, no code rewrite required.

Error capture and grouping

Smart grouping of similar exceptions by stack trace fingerprint cuts through duplicate noise, surfacing each unique issue once with full event history.

Source maps and releases

Upload JavaScript source maps for production builds and tag releases so stack traces resolve to original source lines and regression tracking works out of the box.

Performance and uptime

Optional transaction performance monitoring and uptime checks complement error tracking with response-time profiles and external health probes.

Issue notifications

Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, generic webhook, and email alerts fire on first occurrence, regression, and threshold breach for each project.

Team and project scoping

Organise errors by project and team with per-user role permissions so front-end, back-end, and mobile groups see only their own exception streams.

Why run GlitchTip on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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