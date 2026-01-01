Deploy Glance in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted dashboard that aggregates RSS feeds, weather, server stats, and more into one view.
Choose a VPS plan for Glance
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Glance
Glance is a Go-based, self-hosted dashboard that centralises your important information streams into a single, customisable page. It supports a wide collection of widgets â€” RSS feeds, weather forecasts, Hacker News, Reddit, YouTube channels, server statistics, Docker container status, and more â€” all updating in real time with a minimal resource footprint.
Hosting Glance on your VPS keeps your personal data feeds private and allows integration with internal APIs and services not accessible to cloud-hosted alternatives. A default configuration is created automatically on first start so you can access a working dashboard immediately after deployment.
Key features of Glance
Unified feed aggregation
Pull RSS feeds, Reddit posts, Hacker News, and social media updates into a single scrollable dashboard view.
Server and container monitoring
Monitor Docker container status and server metrics alongside your content feeds without switching tools.
Extensive widget library
Calendar, weather, market data, YouTube channels, and Twitch streams are available as configurable widgets.
Lightweight Go binary
Built in Go for minimal memory and CPU usage, Glance runs comfortably alongside other services on a shared VPS.
Custom API integrations
Connect internal APIs and proprietary data sources to display private metrics that hosted dashboards cannot access.
Why run Glance on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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