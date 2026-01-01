Deploy Gerrit in one click installation.
Enterprise-grade code review platform trusted by Android, Chromium, and major open-source projects worldwide.
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What you can build with Gerrit
Gerrit is an open-source, web-based code review system built on top of Git. Every change is submitted as a patch set â€” a versioned unit of review â€” which teammates evaluate through inline comments, vote approvals, and configurable submit rules before it can be merged. Originally created at Google and used by Android, Chromium, and Qt, Gerrit brings structured review discipline to any engineering team.
Self-hosting Gerrit on your own VPS gives you complete control over repositories, access permissions, and code review workflows. With first-user-becomes-admin bootstrap, fine-grained per-project access rules, and a plugin ecosystem of over 100 extensions, it is built for teams that need audit trails and strict code quality gates without relying on third-party platforms.
Key features of Gerrit
Patch-based review workflow
Every code change is submitted as a versioned patch set, giving reviewers a clear view of each iteration and the full revision history.
Fine-grained permissions
Define per-project, per-branch, and per-action access rules for individuals and groups, including force-push and submit rights.
Inline code commenting
Leave comments on specific lines of code and respond inline, keeping review discussions tied directly to the code they reference.
CI/CD integration
Trigger Jenkins, Zuul, or any CI system automatically on new patch sets via webhooks and the built-in Events Stream API.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Gerrit with 100+ community plugins for LDAP authentication, metrics, notifications, and custom review workflows.
Multi-repository management
Manage and review changes across multiple git repositories from a single instance with unified access control and audit logs.
Why run Gerrit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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