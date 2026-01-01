Fleet is an open-source device management platform built on osquery that gives security and IT teams real-time SQL-like access to every enrolled endpoint. Unlike traditional MDM or agent-based tools, Fleet can answer questions about device state â€” installed software, running processes, open network connections, logged-in users â€” instantly from a web dashboard or API rather than waiting for scheduled collection windows.

Self-hosting Fleet on your own VPS keeps all endpoint telemetry on infrastructure you control, with no per-device fees and no data sent to external SaaS. A single Fleet instance can manage hundreds to thousands of devices across macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS from one unified interface.