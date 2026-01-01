Deploy Firefox in one-click installation.
Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible from any device through a web interface, with persistent bookmarks, extensions, and settings.
Choose a VPS plan for Firefox
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Firefox
Firefox in Docker runs a fully-featured browser on your VPS and streams it to any modern web browser via a web-based GUI. This gives you an isolated browsing environment that protects your local devices, masks your home IP address, and lets you maintain a consistent browsing profile â€” complete with bookmarks, passwords, and extensions â€” accessible from anywhere in the world.
Self-hosting Firefox on your VPS means your browsing sessions are never processed through a commercial remote-desktop service, giving security researchers, privacy-conscious users, and remote teams a private, always-available browser under their own control.
Key features of Firefox
Isolated Browsing Environment
Browse from the VPS IP rather than your local connection, protecting your local system from web-based threats and masking your home address.
Persistent Profile
Bookmarks, history, passwords and installed extensions survive container restarts, giving you a consistent browser experience every time.
Access From Any Device
Open your browser session in any modern web browser â€” no software installation or VNC client needed on the accessing device.
Extension Support
Install any Firefox add-on including ad blockers, password managers, and privacy tools just as you would on a local Firefox installation.
Audio Streaming
Web audio is enabled by default so you can play media, watch videos, and use web-based voice applications through the remote session.
Why run Firefox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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