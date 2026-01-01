Deploy ezBookKeeping in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted personal finance tracker with mobile-first UI, charts, and receipt scanning.
Choose a VPS plan for ezBookKeeping
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ezBookKeeping
ezBookKeeping is a lightweight open-source personal finance application designed for fast, frictionless daily expense tracking. Built as a single container with SQLite storage, it runs comfortably on minimal hardware â€” from a Raspberry Pi to a small VPS â€” with no database server required.
Unlike heavier double-entry accounting tools, ezBookKeeping focuses on what most individuals actually need: a clean mobile-first interface to log transactions quickly, visualise spending by category, and stay on top of personal budgets. Self-hosting keeps your transaction history entirely private, with no third-party finance app ever seeing your spending data.
Key features of ezBookKeeping
Mobile-first PWA
Install ezBookKeeping as a progressive web app on any mobile for native-like expense logging without an App Store download.
Receipt OCR scanning
Scan paper receipts to automatically extract transaction amounts and merchants, cutting manual data entry.
Multi-currency support
Track expenses across multiple currencies with automatic exchange rate conversion for travel and international spending.
Charts & statistics
Visualise spending trends by category, account, and time period with built-in charts and summary statistics.
CSV & Alipay import
Import transaction history from CSV files and major payment platforms including Alipay and WeChat Pay.
Why run ezBookKeeping on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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