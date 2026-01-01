EmonCMS is the open-source backend of the OpenEnergyMonitor project, built specifically for time-series energy, temperature, and environmental data. Unlike general-purpose dashboards, every component â€” from input processing pipelines to PHPFina and PHPTimeSeries storage engines â€” is tuned for years of high-resolution sensor data on modest hardware.

Self-hosting EmonCMS on a VPS keeps household, solar, heat-pump, and IoT measurements entirely under your control, with no per-feed limits or cloud subscriptions. The bundled MQTT broker, MariaDB, and Redis stack accepts data from emonPi, emonTx, ESPHome, Home Assistant, and any HTTP or MQTT-capable sensor.