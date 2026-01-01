EmailEngine is a self-hosted service that connects to IMAP and SMTP mailboxes â€” including Gmail, Outlook, and any standard provider â€” and exposes all email operations through a single REST API. Instead of writing application code that speaks IMAP directly, developers register email accounts with EmailEngine and then send, receive, search, and sync emails through clean HTTP endpoints.

Self-hosting EmailEngine on your own VPS keeps email account credentials and message data within your own infrastructure. EmailEngine handles reconnection, credential encryption, and webhook delivery so application code stays focussed on business logic rather than email protocol handling. A 14-day trial is included; a licence is required for continued production use.