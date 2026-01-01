Deploy draw.io in one click installation.
Free, open-source diagramming application for creating flowcharts, network diagrams, UML, and architecture visualisations â€” fully self-hosted.
Choose a VPS plan for draw.io
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with draw.io
draw.io (diagrams.net) is a free, open-source diagramming tool trusted by millions of engineers, architects and business analysts. It supports a wide range of diagram types â€” flowcharts, UML class diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams, network and infrastructure maps, BPMN workflows and more â€” all from a polished browser-based editor.
Self-hosting draw.io on your own VPS means all diagram data stays within your infrastructure. No files are sent to external servers, making it the default choice for teams in regulated industries or those with strict data residency requirements. The Docker image is stateless and lightweight, with no database dependencies.
Key features of draw.io
Zero external dependencies
draw.io runs as a single stateless container with no database required â€” diagram data never leaves your server.
Wide diagram support
Create flowcharts, UML, ER diagrams, network maps, BPMN workflows, and wireframes from one unified editor.
Cloud storage integrations
Connect to Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and GitLab to store and version diagrams alongside your existing files.
Server-side export
Export diagrams to PDF, PNG, SVG, and Visio (.vsdx) formats directly on the server without client-side processing.
Offline-capable editor
Works fully offline by appending
?offline=1 to the URL â€” ideal for air-gapped or restricted environments.
Why run draw.io on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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