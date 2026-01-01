Deploy DOMjudge in one-click installation.
Open-source automated programming contest judge used for ICPC-style competitions with submissions, scoreboards, and team management.
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What you can build with DOMjudge
DOMjudge is a mature open-source automated judge system for running programming contests in the ICPC style. It powers regional and world-final ICPC events, university programming courses, and online competitions, providing a web interface for contestants to submit solutions and for judges and administrators to manage problems, languages, teams, and live scoreboards.
Self-hosting DOMjudge on your own VPS keeps every submission, test case, and judging result on infrastructure you control, with no per-contestant fees and no upload limits imposed by a hosted service. The server is fully functional on its own for configuring contests, problems, and teams, while compiled-language judging is performed by separate sandboxed judgehost workers you can attach later.
Key features of DOMjudge
ICPC-style judging
Implements the rules used by the ICPC International Collegiate Programming Contest, including penalty time, freezing the scoreboard, and verdict categories like Wrong Answer, Time Limit, and Run Error.
Live scoreboards
Public and jury scoreboards update in real time as submissions arrive, with configurable freezing near the end of the contest for dramatic finishes.
Team and contest management
Admin web UI for managing contests, teams, users, affiliations, problems, languages, and clarifications across multiple parallel events.
Sandboxed judgehosts
Separately deployable judgehost workers compile and run submissions in isolated cgroup-based sandboxes with strict CPU, memory, and disk limits.
REST API and CLP
A documented REST API plus integration with the Contest API specification lets you connect external scoreboards, resolver tools, and the ICPC tools ecosystem.
Multi-language support
Ships with judging support for C, C++, Java, Python, Kotlin, Rust, Go, and many other languages, with full per-language compile and run configuration.
Why run DOMjudge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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