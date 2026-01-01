Docker Registry is the official, open-source storage and distribution system for Docker images. Running your own registry gives your team a private, high-performance repository for container images â€” keeping proprietary application code off public hubs while ensuring fast, reliable image pulls for your CI/CD pipelines and production deployments.

Self-hosting on your VPS means image data never leaves your infrastructure, which simplifies compliance with data governance policies and removes dependency on external services. You control access, retention policies, and storage capacity â€” without per-image fees or bandwidth limits imposed by hosted registry providers.