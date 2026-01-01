docassemble is a free, open-source platform for building web-based guided interviews that gather information from end users and assemble custom documents, contracts, and forms from the answers. Authors write interview logic in YAML, document templates in Markdown or DOCX, and extend behaviour with Python â€” without standing up a custom web application.

Originally designed for legal aid organisations and law firms automating client intake and document drafting, docassemble now powers expert systems across compliance, government services, and HR workflows. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps sensitive interview answers, generated documents, and client data on infrastructure you control, with no per-interview or per-user fees.