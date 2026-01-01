DbGate is an open-source cross-platform database manager that handles MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL Server, MongoDB, Redis, ClickHouse, CockroachDB, Cassandra, and Amazon Redshift through a single web-based interface. Instead of switching between vendor-specific tools, you connect to every database from one workspace, run multi-tab SQL or NoSQL queries, edit tables inline, and compare schemas across environments.

Self-hosting DbGate on your own VPS keeps connection strings, saved queries, and exported data entirely on your infrastructure with no cloud telemetry or per-seat licensing. The browser interface is accessible from any device, making it useful for ad-hoc data inspection, day-to-day administration, and collaborative debugging without installing a desktop client on every developer machine.