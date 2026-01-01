Deploy Dashy in one click installation.
Highly customisable self-hosted dashboard for organising all your services, bookmarks, and widgets in one place.
Choose a VPS plan for Dashy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dashy
Dashy is a self-hosted personal dashboard that gives you a beautiful, customisable home page for all your services, applications, and bookmarks. With hundreds of built-in icons, an extensive widget ecosystem, and a visual configuration editor, you can build a tailored interface without editing YAML files. Real-time status checks monitor your services continuously, so you always know what's up and running.
Self-hosting Dashy on your VPS means your dashboard is available 24/7 from any device, with all configuration data under your control. There are no subscription fees, no usage limits, and no third-party access to your infrastructure topology — just a fast, private entry point to everything you run.
Key features of Dashy
Service Status Monitoring
Continuously checks whether your services are online and displays live status indicators so you can spot outages at a glance.
Visual Config Editor
Edit your dashboard layout, sections, and items through a point-and-click interface without touching YAML configuration files.
Rich Widget Ecosystem
Add weather forecasts, RSS feeds, system stats, clocks, and dozens of other widgets to transform the dashboard into an information hub.
Extensive Icon Library
Includes 400+ pre-configured service icons and supports custom icons, keeping your dashboard visually consistent and easy to navigate.
Multi-Page Support
Organise services across multiple pages and sections, making it practical to manage large numbers of applications without clutter.
Why run Dashy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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