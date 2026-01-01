Up to 69% off for Dagu

Modern DAG-based workflow scheduler with a web UI for managing cron jobs and task pipelines.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£4.99 /mo
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Choose a VPS plan for Dagu

69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Dagu

Dagu is a powerful open-source workflow scheduler that replaces traditional cron jobs with directed acyclic graph (DAG) pipelines managed through a clean web interface. Define workflows in simple YAML files with steps that can run shell commands, Docker containers, HTTP requests, SQL queries, and more — all with dependency chains, retries, and conditional logic built in.

Self-hosting Dagu on your own VPS gives you a single-binary scheduler with no database dependencies. File-based storage keeps things simple while the web UI provides real-time execution monitoring, log viewing, and manual trigger controls. This deployment includes built-in authentication and persistent storage for workflow definitions and execution history.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Dagu

DAG workflow editor

Define task dependencies as directed acyclic graphs in YAML with parallel execution, conditional branching, and retry logic.

Built-in step types

Run shell commands, Docker containers, HTTP requests, SQL queries, SSH commands, and S3 operations as native step types.

Real-time monitoring

Watch workflow execution progress in real-time through the web UI with step-level status, logs, and timing information.

Cron scheduling

Schedule workflows with cron expressions and manage all scheduled jobs from a single dashboard.

AI agent integration

Run AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex, and Copilot as workflow steps with built-in harness support.

Why run Dagu on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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