Deploy Coder in one-click installation.
Open-source platform for provisioning self-hosted cloud development environments from Terraform templates on your own infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for Coder
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Coder
Coder is the leading open-source platform for self-hosted cloud development environments, used by engineering organisations to standardise, secure, and scale their developer infrastructure. Platform teams define workspaces as Terraform templates — specifying the IDE, dependencies, resource allocation, and network access — and developers spin up consistent, ready-to-code environments in minutes rather than spending days on local setup.
Self-hosting Coder on your VPS means source code and credentials never leave your infrastructure, meeting strict security and compliance requirements. The Docker socket integration lets Coder provision container-based workspaces directly on the host, giving every developer isolated environments backed by your VPS compute while you retain centralised control over resources, audit logs, and access policies.
Key features of Coder
Terraform workspace templates
Define reproducible development environments as code and provision consistent workspaces for every developer with one click.
Any IDE supported
Developers connect using VS Code, JetBrains, or browser-based editors over SSH without changing their preferred workflow.
Auto-start and auto-stop
Workspaces start automatically on access and stop on a schedule, reducing idle resource consumption and infrastructure costs.
SSO and audit logging
Integrate with OIDC, GitHub, or enterprise identity providers and maintain full audit trails for security and compliance.
Resource quotas
Set per-user CPU and memory limits to prevent runaway workspaces from consuming all available VPS resources.
Why run Coder on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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