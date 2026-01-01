Deploy Cloudflared with a one-click installation.
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon that exposes services securely to the internet without opening firewall ports.
Choose a VPS plan for Cloudflared
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cloudflared
Cloudflared is the client daemon for Cloudflare Tunnel, creating outbound-only encrypted connections from your VPS to Cloudflare's edge network. By routing all traffic through Cloudflare before it reaches your origin, you gain built-in DDoS protection and WAF coverage without ever opening inbound firewall ports or exposing your server's IP address.
Self-hosting the Cloudflared daemon on a VPS provides a stable, always-on tunnel that is not subject to the reliability limitations of home internet connections. Your Cloudflare tokens and tunnel configuration are stored on infrastructure you control, and the included web UI makes initial setup and ongoing management straightforward without using the command line.
Key features of Cloudflared
No inbound ports needed
All connections originate outbound from your server, eliminating the need to open firewall rules or configure NAT port forwarding.
Origin IP protection
Traffic reaches your server only through Cloudflare, hiding your VPS IP from scanners and direct-attack attempts.
Built-in DDoS protection
Cloudflare absorbs volumetric attacks at the edge before any traffic reaches your origin server.
Zero Trust integration
Pair tunnels with Cloudflare Access to enforce identity-based authentication on any internal service without a VPN.
Web-based configuration
Manage tunnel tokens and routes through an included web UI without dropping to the command line.
Why run Cloudflared on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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