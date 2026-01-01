Deploy Checkrr in one click installation.
Scan Plex and Jellyfin libraries for corrupt media and automatically replace bad files through Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr.
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What you can build with Checkrr
Checkrr is an open-source library integrity scanner that protects large media collections from silent corruption. It runs ffprobe, magic-number, and mimetype checks across every video, audio, and subtitle file in your library, then hashes verified files into a bbolt database so future scans skip known-good content and complete in minutes instead of hours.
When a file fails inspection, Checkrr connects to the arr stack you already run — Sonarr, Radarr, or Lidarr — deletes the broken copy, and triggers a fresh download via the matching service. Self-hosting Checkrr keeps your media inventory under your own control with no third-party API limits and zero ongoing cost.
Key features of Checkrr
ffprobe integrity scans
Detects truncated, mislabeled, and unplayable files that Plex and Jellyfin silently skip during playback.
Sonarr Radarr Lidarr
Removes corrupt files and triggers a fresh download through your existing arr stack with no manual intervention.
Hash-based fast rescans
Stores file hashes in a bbolt database so repeat scans skip verified content and finish on multi-terabyte libraries in minutes.
Multi-instance arr support
Connects to several Sonarr and Radarr instances at once, with per-instance path mappings for 4K, anime, and standard libraries.
Notifications built-in
Sends results to Discord, Telegram, Gotify, ntfy, Pushover, webhooks, SMTP, and Healthchecks for unattended scheduled scans.
Why run Checkrr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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