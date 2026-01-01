Deploy Checkmate with one-click installation.
Open-source server monitoring platform for tracking uptime, performance and infrastructure health in real time.
Choose a VPS plan for Checkmate
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Checkmate
Checkmate is an open-source server monitoring application that tracks uptime, performance, and health across your servers and services from a single web-based dashboard. It provides configurable health checks, real-time alerting, historical trend analysis, Google PageSpeed Insights integration, and Docker container monitoring — all without relying on a paid SaaS monitoring service.
Deploying Checkmate on a dedicated VPS keeps your monitoring infrastructure independent from the systems it watches, preventing a single outage from taking down both your application and your ability to detect it.
Key features of Checkmate
Real-Time Uptime Monitoring
Continuously checks your servers and services so you know the moment something goes down, not after users start complaining.
Email Downtime Alerts
Sends instant notifications when services go down and when they recover, keeping your team informed without manual dashboard checks.
PageSpeed Integration
Pulls Google PageSpeed Insights metrics alongside uptime data so you can track both availability and user-facing performance in one place.
Docker Container Monitoring
Monitors containerised applications via Docker socket access, giving visibility into both host-level and container-level health simultaneously.
Historical Trend Analysis
Stores uptime history over time so you can identify recurring outages, measure SLA compliance, and justify infrastructure investments.
Why run Checkmate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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