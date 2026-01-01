ChartDB is a browser-based database diagram editor that lets developers and DBAs visualise any database schema without connecting the tool directly to their database. A single "Smart Query" — a SQL statement you run in your own client — returns schema metadata as JSON. Paste it into ChartDB and it generates a full interactive ERD immediately, with no account, no stored credentials, and no database password ever leaving your terminal.

The AI-powered DDL export feature generates migration scripts between database dialects, useful for teams planning cross-database migrations or documenting schema changes for review. Self-hosting ChartDB keeps all schema information within your own infrastructure rather than a third-party cloud tool.