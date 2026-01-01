Deploy ChartDB with one-click installation.
Open-source database diagram editor that instantly visualises any schema from a single SQL query, no stored credentials required.
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What you can build with ChartDB
ChartDB is a browser-based database diagram editor that lets developers and DBAs visualise any database schema without connecting the tool directly to their database. A single "Smart Query" — a SQL statement you run in your own client — returns schema metadata as JSON. Paste it into ChartDB and it generates a full interactive ERD immediately, with no account, no stored credentials, and no database password ever leaving your terminal.
The AI-powered DDL export feature generates migration scripts between database dialects, useful for teams planning cross-database migrations or documenting schema changes for review. Self-hosting ChartDB keeps all schema information within your own infrastructure rather than a third-party cloud tool.
Key features of ChartDB
Smart Query import
Paste a single SQL query result to generate a complete ERD instantly — no direct database connection or stored credentials required.
AI DDL export
Generate SQL migration scripts between database dialects, helping teams plan cross-database migrations or produce schema documentation.
10+ database support
Works with PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, MariaDB, SQLite, CockroachDB, ClickHouse, Supabase, and more out of the box.
Interactive editor
Annotate, rearrange, and fine-tune diagrams with a drag-and-drop interface designed for complex, multi-table schemas.
Multiple export formats
Export diagrams as SQL, DBML, JSON, PNG, JPG, or SVG for documentation, sharing, or integration with other tools.
Why run ChartDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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