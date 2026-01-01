Cap is a lightweight open-source CAPTCHA alternative that protects forms and APIs from bots using proof-of-work rather than visual puzzles. Instead of asking users to identify traffic lights or pedestrian crossings, Cap runs a silent SHA-256 challenge in WebAssembly — solving in milliseconds for real users while making automated submission computationally expensive for bots. No cookies are set, no behavioural data is collected, and no requests leave your own server.

Self-hosting Cap on your own VPS gives you full control over your bot protection with no per-verification fees and no dependency on services like Google reCAPTCHA or Cloudflare Turnstile. An admin dashboard provides challenge analytics and site key management.