Deploy Budibase with one-click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for building internal business applications, admin panels, and automated workflows without extensive coding.
Choose a VPS plan for Budibase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Budibase
Budibase is an open-source low-code platform that lets teams build internal tools, dashboards, and automated workflows through a visual drag-and-drop builder. It connects to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and its own built-in database, turning data sources into functional applications in hours rather than weeks.
Self-hosting Budibase on your own VPS keeps business-critical data and application logic within your infrastructure, meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements that cloud-hosted low-code tools cannot satisfy. The full stack — application service, worker, CouchDB, Redis, and MinIO — runs in a single deployment with no external dependencies.
Key features of Budibase
Visual App Builder
Drag-and-drop components — tables, forms, charts and buttons — onto a canvas to compose functional business applications without writing frontend code.
Multi-Source Data Connections
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and the built-in CouchDB database so apps can read and write from your existing data sources.
Workflow Automation
Define automated processes with triggers, conditions, and actions to replace manual steps in approval flows, notifications, and data operations.
Role-Based Access Control
Assign roles to users at the application level so each team member sees only the data and actions appropriate to their responsibilities.
Custom JavaScript Logic
Drop into JavaScript when visual bindings are not enough, giving developers fine-grained control over data transformations and conditional behaviour.
Why run Budibase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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