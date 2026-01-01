Deploy Budge in one-click installation.
Self-hosted personal finance application for private expense tracking, budgeting, and financial goal management.
Choose a VPS plan for Budge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Budge
Budge is a personal finance budgeting application that helps individuals and families track expenses, monitor spending patterns, and work towards financial goals through an approachable web interface. It supports multiple account types, custom spending categories, and recurring transaction management, giving users a complete picture of their financial health without relying on cloud-based financial services.
Self-hosting Budge on your own VPS ensures that banking details, spending history, and financial goals remain entirely within your infrastructure — never shared with third-party platforms or used for advertising profiling. Persistent storage preserves years of financial history, accessible from any device through a responsive browser interface.
Key features of Budge
Expense Tracking
Log and categorise transactions across multiple account types — current, savings, credit cards, and cash — to maintain accurate financial records.
Budget Monitoring
Set spending limits per category and track progress in real time so you know immediately when a budget is at risk of being exceeded.
Visual Spending Reports
Charts and dashboards surface spending patterns and budget performance at a glance, making it easy to identify where money is going each month.
Goal Tracking
Define savings or debt-reduction targets and monitor progress over time, turning abstract financial goals into measurable milestones.
Privacy-First Design
All financial data is stored locally on your VPS with no external sharing, keeping sensitive information away from advertising networks and data brokers.
Why run Budge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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