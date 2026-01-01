Browserless turns headless Chrome into a network-accessible service, removing the complexity of managing browser processes, memory leaks, and dependency conflicts inside your own applications. Developers connect via a REST API or WebSocket using Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium — Browserless handles session lifecycle, resource cleanup, and concurrent execution automatically.

Self-hosting on a VPS gives you complete control over browser configuration, user agents, and proxy settings while eliminating per-request fees charged by cloud browser automation services. Sensitive scraping logic and extracted data stay within your own infrastructure, and you can tune concurrency limits to match available resources.