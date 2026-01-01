Deploy Browserless in one click installation.
Headless Chrome as a service with a REST and WebSocket API for web scraping, PDF generation, and automated testing.
Choose a VPS plan for Browserless
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Browserless
Browserless turns headless Chrome into a network-accessible service, removing the complexity of managing browser processes, memory leaks, and dependency conflicts inside your own applications. Developers connect via a REST API or WebSocket using Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium — Browserless handles session lifecycle, resource cleanup, and concurrent execution automatically.
Self-hosting on a VPS gives you complete control over browser configuration, user agents, and proxy settings while eliminating per-request fees charged by cloud browser automation services. Sensitive scraping logic and extracted data stay within your own infrastructure, and you can tune concurrency limits to match available resources.
Key features of Browserless
REST and WebSocket API
Control Chrome programmatically over HTTP or WebSocket, compatible with Puppeteer, Playwright and Selenium without changing your existing code.
PDF and Screenshot Generation
Render any URL or HTML to a pixel-perfect PDF or screenshot with flexible viewport, paper size, and element targeting options.
Concurrent Session Management
Browserless queues and manages multiple parallel browser sessions, cleaning up resources automatically so your host never runs out of memory.
Token-Based Authentication
A pre-generated API token restricts access to your browser service, preventing unauthorised use of your compute resources.
JavaScript-Rendered Scraping
Executes full client-side JavaScript on target pages, making it possible to extract data from SPAs and dynamically loaded content that static scrapers cannot reach.
Why run Browserless on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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