Deploy Beszel in one-click installation.
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker container statistics, historical data, and configurable alerts for your infrastructure.
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What you can build with Beszel
Beszel is a lightweight server monitoring platform that provides comprehensive system visibility — CPU, memory, disk, network, temperature, GPU, S.M.A.R.T. disk health, and per-container Docker and Podman statistics — without the resource overhead of full observability stacks like Prometheus and Grafana. Built on PocketBase with a Go backend, it uses a hub-and-agent architecture: the hub hosts the web interface and stores historical data, while lightweight agents run on each monitored server to collect metrics.
Self-hosting Beszel gives you a monitoring hub that is independent of the servers it monitors, so infrastructure problems are visible even when individual systems are under stress. Configurable alerts notify you when CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, or temperature thresholds are exceeded, and automatic backups to local disk or S3-compatible storage protect your historical performance data.
Key features of Beszel
Docker container metrics
Track CPU, memory, and network usage per container alongside host system metrics, giving you a unified view of both the host and its containerised workloads.
Hub-and-agent architecture
A single hub aggregates data from unlimited agents running on remote servers, making it easy to monitor your entire fleet from one dashboard.
Configurable alerting
Set thresholds for any monitored metric — CPU load, disk usage, temperature, bandwidth — and receive notifications before issues affect users.
Historical data retention
Performance history is stored in the hub's database, enabling long-term trend analysis and capacity planning beyond what real-time dashboards alone can show.
GPU and S.M.A.R.T. monitoring
Monitor Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPU utilisation alongside S.M.A.R.T. disk health data to catch hardware degradation before it causes failures.
Why run Beszel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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