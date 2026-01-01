Automatisch is an open-source workflow automation platform that lets you connect applications and automate repetitive tasks through a visual, no-code interface. Like Zapier or Make, you create flows that trigger actions across services — but with Automatisch, all your data and automation logic stays on your own server with no per-task pricing or usage limits.

Self-hosting Automatisch means your API credentials, workflow data, and business logic never leave your infrastructure. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for workflow storage, Redis for task queuing, and a dedicated worker process for reliable background execution. Log in with the default credentials and change them immediately from settings.