Apache StreamPark is a top-level Apache project that unifies the full lifecycle of real-time stream processing applications built on Apache Flink and Apache Spark. It pairs a developer-focused framework of prebuilt APIs and connectors with a cloud-native operations console for compiling, deploying, monitoring, and scaling streaming jobs from a single web UI.

Self-hosting StreamPark on your own VPS keeps Flink job artefacts, deployment history, and operational metadata under your control while removing the cost and complexity of running a separate stream-processing control plane on a hyperscaler.