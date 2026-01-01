Deploy Apache Solr in one-click installation.
Enterprise-grade open-source search platform powering full-text search, faceted navigation, and real-time indexing for any application.
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What you can build with Apache Solr
Apache Solr is a battle-tested open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene, used by thousands of organisations worldwide. It handles full-text search, faceted browsing, hit highlighting, spatial search, and rich document handling — all through a REST API that works with any language or framework.
Self-hosting Solr on your own VPS gives you complete control over your search infrastructure, data privacy, and performance tuning without per-query fees or vendor lock-in. Whether you need site search, e-commerce product discovery, or enterprise document retrieval, Solr's mature ecosystem and extensible schema make it a proven foundation.
Key features of Apache Solr
Full-Text Search
Lucene-powered text analysis with tokenisation, stemming, synonyms, and relevance tuning delivers accurate results across large document collections.
Faceted Navigation
Native faceting lets users drill down by category, price, date, or any indexed field — the standard engine behind e-commerce and content filtering interfaces.
Real-Time Indexing
Documents committed to the index become searchable within seconds, supporting near-real-time search for applications that require fresh results.
Rich Document Handling
Built-in Apache Tika integration automatically extracts and indexes text from PDFs, Word documents, HTML, and over a thousand other file formats.
REST API
Query and update the index via HTTP with JSON, XML, or CSV responses — no Solr-specific client library required to integrate with any stack.
Why run Apache Solr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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