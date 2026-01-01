Deploy Apache SkyWalking in one click installation.
Open-source APM platform for distributed tracing, metrics, logs, and eBPF-based profiling across microservices.
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What you can build with Apache SkyWalking
Apache SkyWalking is a CNCF member project delivering end-to-end observability for cloud-native and distributed systems. It collects distributed traces, service metrics, log correlation, and continuous profiling via eBPF — giving engineering teams a unified view of their entire stack without stitching together separate tools. The built-in topology maps and alerting make it straightforward to identify latency hotspots, dependency failures, and anomalies before they escalate.
This deployment pairs the SkyWalking OAP server with BanyanDB, SkyWalking's native time-series storage engine, eliminating the need for an external Elasticsearch or other database. Self-hosting gives you full control over your telemetry data — trace payloads, service performance metrics, and profiling results stay entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-span pricing.
Key features of Apache SkyWalking
Distributed Tracing
Captures full request traces across microservices with automatic context propagation, exposing service dependencies and per-operation latency breakdowns.
eBPF Profiling
Continuous CPU and memory profiling using eBPF probes the running process without code changes, pinpointing hotspots in production without sampling overhead.
Service Topology Maps
Automatically generated real-time topology diagrams show call relationships, error rates, and throughput between every service in your architecture.
Log Correlation
Links log entries to the trace span that produced them so you can jump from a failed request directly to the relevant log lines without manual searching.
Native BanyanDB Storage
BanyanDB is SkyWalking's purpose-built time-series store, delivering high write throughput and efficient range queries without requiring Elasticsearch.
Why run Apache SkyWalking on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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