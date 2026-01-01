Apache SkyWalking is a CNCF member project delivering end-to-end observability for cloud-native and distributed systems. It collects distributed traces, service metrics, log correlation, and continuous profiling via eBPF — giving engineering teams a unified view of their entire stack without stitching together separate tools. The built-in topology maps and alerting make it straightforward to identify latency hotspots, dependency failures, and anomalies before they escalate.

This deployment pairs the SkyWalking OAP server with BanyanDB, SkyWalking's native time-series storage engine, eliminating the need for an external Elasticsearch or other database. Self-hosting gives you full control over your telemetry data — trace payloads, service performance metrics, and profiling results stay entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-span pricing.