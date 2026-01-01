Up to 69% off for Apache ShenYu

Deploy Apache ShenYu with one-click installation.

High-performance Java native API gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance at scale.

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69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
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16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
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8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
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KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
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Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
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Renews at £12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
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Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
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Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache ShenYu

Apache ShenYu is an open-source, Java-native API gateway built for microservice environments that demand high throughput and low latency. It acts as a unified entry point for routing, protocol conversion, and traffic governance across services built on Apache Dubbo, Spring Cloud, gRPC, SOFA, WebSocket, and more. A hot-swappable plugin architecture lets you enable or disable traffic control policies — rate limiting, authentication, WAF, circuit breaking — without restarting the gateway.

The bundled admin console gives your team real-time visibility and dynamic control over routing rules, selectors, and system permissions through a browser-based dashboard. Self-hosting ShenYu on your own VPS keeps API traffic within your infrastructure, eliminates per-request cloud egress costs, and lets you enforce governance policies without depending on a managed API gateway service.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache ShenYu

Hot-swappable plugins

Enable, disable, or reconfigure traffic plugins — rate limiting, authentication, WAF, and more — at runtime without restarting the gateway or interrupting live traffic.

Multi-protocol support

Proxy requests across Apache Dubbo, Spring Cloud, gRPC, SOFA, TARS, WebSocket, and MQTT from a single gateway entry point.

Dynamic traffic control

Define routing selectors and rules through the admin UI that take effect immediately, giving operations teams fine-grained control over which upstream receives each request.

Built-in observability

Distributed tracing, metrics export, and structured logging integrations give you end-to-end visibility into API latency and error rates across all proxied services.

OAuth 2.0 and JWT auth

Secure APIs with OAuth 2.0, JWT token validation, or custom sign verification at the gateway layer before requests reach your backend services.

Why run Apache ShenYu on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

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Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Martin K

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